Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane’s medical update before Osasuna

Real Madrid are playing big on Saturday against Osasuna (9 p.m.). The Merengues could thus take advantage of the defeat of FC Barcelona on Thursday against Granada (1-2) to put pressure on Atlético in the standings. Present at a press conference this Friday, Zinedine Zidane made a medical update before the meeting scheduled for Saturday.

The French technician also took the opportunity to confirm the presence of Marcelo in the group Wednesday for the semi-final return of the Champions League against Chelsea. “Marcelo will fulfill his obligations, but he will be with us on Wednesday. Sergio Ramos is already training with us. That’s the good news, he’s available. Mendy won’t be with us. He has not yet trained with the team. We’ll see later for Wednesday’s game, “ Zidane commented. The next deadlines promise to be decisive for the Merengues …