Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane’s reaction after qualifying

Zinedine Zidane is a happy coach. His team sealed their qualification for the semi-final of the Champions League by exiting Liverpool without a hitch. But the matches will still be linked at breakneck speed for Real Madrid.

Nine semi-finals in his last eleven participations. Real Madrid’s statistics say it all about his love for the Champions League. The Merengue club has once again joined the last four, from which it was absent last season, by eliminating the reigning English champion Liverpool after a double confrontation under control. Dominator in the first leg (3-1), Real Madrid has this time agreed to undergo, without ever really losing control (0-0).

“It’s true that we defended well. We suffered, we expected a difficult game. I think we controlled their offensive phases and their highlights well. They could have scored, but so did we. On the whole of the two matches, it is a deserved qualification “, assured Zinedine Zidane at the microphone of RMC. The Merengue coach however refused to project on his future opponent in the competition, Chelsea. “Yes, but there are matches before. We will savor and rest. There are 3 league matches before. We are happy to have qualified and then we will see. “

Organisms tire

While the semi-finals will begin in two weeks, Real Madrid know that they can not relax since they are engaged in the race for the title in La Liga. Therefore, with a still infernal pace (a match every 3 days), it will especially be necessary to physically hold out. Asked about this dimension, Zizou conceded that his workforce was at the limit.

“It’s true that it makes a lot of effort. That’s it, there is everything to play for, with big matches. We know that the efforts are enormous. But we’re holding on. Morally, we can not come out better in this series, we won 2 matches out of 3 (Liverpool and FC Barcelona, ​​editor’s note). We will have a good rest ”, slipped a Zidane happy to continue his beautiful relationship with the Champions League.