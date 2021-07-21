Real Madrid’s plan to revive Eden Hazard, Federico Chiesa better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Real’s plan to revive Hazard, Chiesa stronger than CR7 or even the 3 threats hanging over the Olympics, find the latest information from the European sports press in your Foot Transfer market press review.

Real’s plan to revive Hazard

Will we see the best of Eden Hazard again this season? In any case, to believe the newspaper Ace of the day, Real Madrid, through its new coach Carlo Ancelotti, is doing everything for. According to the media, the Italian coach is doing what is necessary to find a Hazard at the top of his form and in full possession of his physical capacities so that the Belgian plays a central role this season. For this, he multiplies the sessions and performs extensive physical preparation with Antonio Pintus. The physical trainer intends to get back on his feet, and for a long time, Eden Hazard. And thus allow the members of Real to finally see the former Lille in his best version under the white tunic.

Chiesa stronger than CR7

What a summer for Federico Chiesa! European champion with Italy a few weeks ago after having played an important role in the conquest of this title, the attacking midfielder of Juventus has just been rewarded by the supporters of the Old Lady. As reported Tuttosport, fans named his goal against Atalanta last season as the best goal of the season. He is ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who could also claim this honorary title. “Chiesa better than CR7”, the Italian daily is having fun this morning. As the Portugueseman is thinking about his future in Turin, will the little touch of humor make him laugh?

The 3 threats hanging over the Olympics

While the Tokyo Olympics unofficially kicked off tonight with the first softball matches, the 32nd Olympics of the modern era are still under great threat. Already postponed for a year with the Covid-19 pandemic, they are still at the mercy of a cancellation as suggested yesterday by the president of the organizing committee, Toshiro Muto. But according to The Sun, it’s even “A triple threat” that hangs over the Tokyo Games. Beyond the Covid, the E-coli bacterium has been detected at a high level in the waters of the bay of the Japanese capital, which threatens the triathlon and open water swimming events. Finally, members of the South Korean Olympic team announced that they would control food from Fukushima prefecture, the site of a terrible nuclear disaster in 2011. In short, things are not going very well for Japan, which expected a big party. But this one is turning sour.