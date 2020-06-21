Home Sports News football Real Sociedad - Real Madrid: the likely compositions
Sports Newsfootball

Real Sociedad – Real Madrid: the likely compositions

By kenyan

This may be one of the turning points of the end of La Liga tonight. After the 0-0 draw between Sevilla and FC Barcelona on Friday night, Real Madrid have the opportunity to regain the lead of the championship. In the event of a victory on the real Sociedad pitch, Zinedine Zidane’s men would return to equal points with the Catalans but would be in the lead thanks to the particular goal average. And it’s good, the Basques are in the rough right now, with a 1-1 draw against Osasuna and a 2-0 defeat to Alavés since the resumption. It is recalled, however, that the club of San Sebastian had taken out Real Madrid in the Copa with an exhibition at the Bernabéu in particular (victory 4-3).

For this match, Imanol Alguacil should bet on the classic, with Remiro in the cages. Monreal and Gorosabel will be present on the sides, with Frenchman Robin Le Normand and Elustondo in the defensive axis. Mikel Merino, Zubeldia and Madrid’s Odegaard will line up in the middle. Januzaj is likely to be preferred to Portu on the right side, while Oyarzabal will be present on the left. Alexander Isak is expected to peak. On the merengue side, Zinedine Zidane will probably still bet on a 4-4-2, with Courtois in the cages and a quartet Mendy-Ramos-Varane-Carvajal. The middle four line will consist of Kroos, Casemiro, Modric and Valverde, while the Hazard-Benzema duo is still expected at the turn in front. Kick-off at 10pm!

Related news

football

PSG, Bayern Munich: Hasan Salihamidzic reports on Kouassi and Hernandez

kenyan -
Tanguy Kouassi should arrive at Paris SG and Lucas Hernandez could go the other way. Here's what Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern Munich's sporting director, thinks...
Read more
football

Cavani and Meunier refuse to sign an extension of their contracts with PSG

kenyan -
PSG footballers reject a short-term extension beyond 30 June, without which the French club will not be able to count on them for what...
Read more
football

Le Graet wants more than 5000 spectators in the Cup finals in France

kenyan -
The President of the Federation awaits as many spectators as possible in the two finals, which will take place on 24 and 31 July...
Read more
NewsLaiza Maketso -

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives Ruto yet another blow

Barely hours after clinching two political bigwigs, President Uhuru Kenyatta has dealt his deputy another blow. The Head of State has shown his support...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Uhuru reveals his plans for the 2022 elections

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally disclosed his plans regarding the 2022 presidential election putting to rest all the speculations on the matter. According to...
Read more
EntertainmentAlfred Kiura -

I’ve seen light skin get away with murder – Yvonne Okwara...

Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has come out to disclose how dark-skinned women in the media industry have to struggle and fight for...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

More woes to Ruto as Uhuru’s allies plan to frustrate Jubilee...

Jubilee wrangles continue running deep as deputy president William Ruto unveiled his new political outfit Jubilee Asili causing friction and deep division in the...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,714FansLike
3,489FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Jurgen Klopp slams England’s response to COVID-19

News Chuoyo Protus -
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp has come out to criticized Boris Johnson's government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a press conference, the Liverpool coach said...
Read more

Kala Azar disease outbreak: 4 dead 13 hospitalized

Health Edwin Ginni -
At least four people have died and 13 others admitted following the outbreak of the Kala-azar disease in Kitui county. According to Nursing Officer at...
Read more

TV47 CEO Eugene Anangwe resigns due to ‘personal reasons’

News Edwin Ginni -
Media house startup TV47’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eugene Anangwe has confirmed his resignation from the media house through his social media pages. Anangwe cited...
Read more

Decolonize, one landmark at a time: Advocate petitions renaming of Thompson’s...

News Chuoyo Protus -
An advocate from Wambugu, Chege & Associates has written to the Laikipia County Government to consider renaming the Thompson’s Falls. The Advocate stated that Thompson’s...
Read more

Jubilee Insurance calls out Nairobi Hospital for lack of transparency

Business news Chuoyo Protus -
Jubilee insurance has dropped the Nairobi Hospital as one of the hospitals it covers. In a statement shared yesterday, the life insurance provider notified their...
Read more

38 youth arrested at house party, quarantined

Local news Tracy Nabwile -
On Saturday, 20th June,  38 youth decided to hold a house party in Ogembo town, Kisii county. The teenagers are between 13 to 20...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke