Real Sociedad – Real Madrid: the likely compositions

This may be one of the turning points of the end of La Liga tonight. After the 0-0 draw between Sevilla and FC Barcelona on Friday night, Real Madrid have the opportunity to regain the lead of the championship. In the event of a victory on the real Sociedad pitch, Zinedine Zidane’s men would return to equal points with the Catalans but would be in the lead thanks to the particular goal average. And it’s good, the Basques are in the rough right now, with a 1-1 draw against Osasuna and a 2-0 defeat to Alavés since the resumption. It is recalled, however, that the club of San Sebastian had taken out Real Madrid in the Copa with an exhibition at the Bernabéu in particular (victory 4-3).

For this match, Imanol Alguacil should bet on the classic, with Remiro in the cages. Monreal and Gorosabel will be present on the sides, with Frenchman Robin Le Normand and Elustondo in the defensive axis. Mikel Merino, Zubeldia and Madrid’s Odegaard will line up in the middle. Januzaj is likely to be preferred to Portu on the right side, while Oyarzabal will be present on the left. Alexander Isak is expected to peak. On the merengue side, Zinedine Zidane will probably still bet on a 4-4-2, with Courtois in the cages and a quartet Mendy-Ramos-Varane-Carvajal. The middle four line will consist of Kroos, Casemiro, Modric and Valverde, while the Hazard-Benzema duo is still expected at the turn in front. Kick-off at 10pm!