Red Bull Salzburg: the five young talents to watch this season

Like every season, Red Bull Salzburg presents itself as an ambitious team on the European stage while dominating the Austrian championship. Under the orders of Matthias Jaissle who officiated last year with FC Liefering, the satellite club which plays in the second division, the Winged Bulls will still try to shine. This time again, many young nuggets are expected at the turn.

Marcel Sabitzer, Erling Braut Haaland, Kevin Kampl, Naby Keïta, Dayot Upamecano or even Duje Ćaleta-Car, Salzburg’s skills in developing young talents are well established. After Marco Rose and Jesse Marsch, it’s Matthias Jaissle’s turn to coach all these beautiful people. A 33-year-old German technician, he remains on an excellent second part of the 2020/2021 season with FC Liefering, the satellite club of Red Bull Salzburg, which he led to second place in the second division. Relying on the nuggets he had under his command last year, but also the talents who were already in the first team, he will have to continue the dynamics of his predecessors, but also to advance all these beautiful people. The material at its disposal is in any case very impressive. If we could also mention Bryan Okoh (18 years old / Switzerland), Kamil Piatkowski (21 years old / Poland), Kilian Ludewig (21 years old / Germany), Nicolás Capaldo (22 years old / Argentina) or even Chukwubuike Adamu (20 years old / Austria) , the five players below have a good chance of breaking the screen this season.

Luka Sučić (18 / Croatia)

Last year, he showed the tip of his nose in the first team before playing more regularly in the winter. The Croatian midfielder can play both sideways and midfield. Used as a right midfielder in Salzburg’s first two official matches, he is currently in the role of substitute. Cup scorer against WSC Hertha Wels (4-1), he is distinguished above all by a large technical background. An excellent dribbler, he loves one-on-one situations. Moreover in preparation, he had a streak against Atlético where he manages to get rid of six players while he was alone. He will also be decisive passer in this match won 1-0. If he did not score against Sturm Graz (3-1) in the league, he had an excellent impact late in the game to turn the situation around while his team were behind. He also followed up with a convincing tenure in the 7-1 victory against Ried in the league this Sunday. The future looks bright for this elegant left-hander.

Maurits Kjærgaard (18 / Denmark)

Under his blond curls and his 92 meter, Maurits Kjærgaard is a proud representative of the promising generation which is currently rising in Denmark. The Herlev native, who arrived in the summer of 2019, spent two seasons on loan with FC Liefering. Author of 5 goals and 13 assists in 41 matches with the formation of the Austrian second division, he was left at the disposal of the first team. While he has yet to play in the first three official matches, he recently signed an extension until June 2024. First entered in the first team on February 28, 2021, he should have some playing time now that its future is clearer. An elegant attacking midfielder, he was one of Liefering’s strongmen last season alongside Benjamin Šeško and Bryan Okoh.

Brenden Aaronson (20 / United States)

Arrived last winter from Philadelphia, the American international attacking midfielder (7 capes, 3 goals) is already integrated as a part of the team. He had also scored 7 goals and delivered 5 assists in 25 matches last year. Arrived to digitally replace Dominik Szoboszlai who left for Leipzig, he is very versatile like many Salzburg players and can play throughout the midfield as well as on the wings. If he still has to progress a little in the impact, his passing quality is really impressive and he already has a good influence in the game of the Austrian team. It should continue to grow for its second season with Salzburg. This Sunday against Ried (7-1), he also offered a good assist and shone with full force.

Karim Adeyemi (19 / Germany)

What if it was the outbreak season for the German striker. In any case it is related to it for the moment. For his third season and while last year he has billed 9 goals and 11 assists in 38 matches in all competitions, he is enjoying it at the moment. Brilliant in the preseason, this fast, technical and relatively complete striker stood out. For the first day of the championship, he scored two goals and delivered an assist against Sturm Graz (3-1). Man of the match, he is supposed to become the offensive benchmark following the departure of Patson Daka for Leicester. During the festival against Ried (7-1), he again distinguished himself with a second double in two league matches.

Benjamin Šeško (18 / Slovenia)

It’s hard not to think of Erling Braut Haaland when we talk about the scoring machine Benjamin Šeško. A player with an impressive physique (1m94), the Slovenian is coming out of a surreal season in the Austrian second division with FC Liefering. Author of 21 goals and 6 assists in 29 matches, he crushed everything in his path and will be able to continue on the upper floor with Matthias Jaissle who coached him last season. Holder in the league against Graz (3-1), he remained silent, but he scored a brace in the victory against Hertha Wels (4-1). Rebelotte on behalf of the second day of the championship against Ried (7-1), where he scored two goals. Bodes well for the young 18-year-old player who starts out with full confidence. It recently extended until June 2026.