His return to Italy did not go as planned. After his experiences at AS Roma and AC Milan, Jérémy Ménez (34) hoped to help Reggina move up to Serie A. However, the French striker failed to achieve his goal.

And, according to the Corriere dello Sport, the international tricolor (24 caps, 2 goals), author of 5 achievements in 24 appearances in the league since his arrival in the summer of 2020, was placed on the transfer list this winter.