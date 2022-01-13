Reims attacks Anel Ahmedhodzic

Always on the lookout for the slightest opportunity, the Stade de Reims is very active this winter. After formalizing the signing of the great Swedish hopeful Jens Cajuste, the Champagne club continues to prospect in Sweden. According to our information, the new winter target in Reims is called Anel Ahmedhodzic (22 years old). The defensive rock of Malmö, invaluable in his club’s qualification campaign for the group stage of the Champions League, is ready to take up a new challenge as his father announced to the Bosnian press not long ago.

“A lot of clubs are interested in Anel. Milan seems to have accelerated last night, they started calling Malmö. There is also Brentford, a German club, then two French. Everything is possible.” One of its two French clubs is therefore the Stade de Reims as we learned from a Swedish source. It remains to be seen whether the current 14th in Ligue 1 will really go on the offensive for the Swedish international (12 caps – 1 goal) whose last appearance dates back to December 12 and a Champions League match against Juventus.