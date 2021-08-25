Reims: Billal Brahimi to the Angers SCO

According to our information, Stade de Reims striker Billal Brahimi should join the Angers SCO in the coming days in the form of a loan with option to buy. The Franco-Algerian is coming off a good season in National on loan at Le Mans, scoring 12 goals and delivering 10 assists.

Trained at AS Saint-Ouen-L’Aumône then in Middlesbrogh, the 21-year-old joined Stade de Reims in the summer of 2019, but he played with the reserve team in the first season (5 goals and 4 assists in 20 N2 matches), before climbing to the next level with Le Mans FC. He could therefore play his first minutes in Ligue 1 with the Angevin club.