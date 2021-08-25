HomeSportsfootballReims: Billal Brahimi to the Angers SCO
Sportsfootball

Reims: Billal Brahimi to the Angers SCO

By kenyan

According to our information, Stade de Reims striker Billal Brahimi should join the Angers SCO in the coming days in the form of a loan with option to buy. The Franco-Algerian is coming off a good season in National on loan at Le Mans, scoring 12 goals and delivering 10 assists.

Trained at AS Saint-Ouen-L’Aumône then in Middlesbrogh, the 21-year-old joined Stade de Reims in the summer of 2019, but he played with the reserve team in the first season (5 goals and 4 assists in 20 N2 matches), before climbing to the next level with Le Mans FC. He could therefore play his first minutes in Ligue 1 with the Angevin club.

