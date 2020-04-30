Home Sports News football Rémi Garde does not close the door to a return to #039
Rémi Garde does not close the door to a return to

Successor of Claude Puel on the bench of Olympique Lyonnais in 2011, Rémi Garde left good memories for the Gones side with a Coupe de France in 2012 and a Champions trophy in the process. The last coronations of the Rhodanian club. Having left in 2014 for personal reasons, he explained on OLTV in the show OL Night System that he maintains a good relationship with the club. Although he does not run, he does not close the door on a return to a club where he has distinguished himself as a player and then as a coach.

“It’s always difficult to answer such a question. It takes a lot of parameters for that to happen. I left the OL and I explained. I had nothing against the OL and the people who were working at the time. It was a response to a personal situation. This was more or less well taken at the time. My love of OL is always the same since my childhood. So I would say why not go back to the OL. I say that very carefully. I’m not applying for anything. I’m not angry with the OL. »

