Rennes drops the deal for Jean-Clair Todibo

In search of a central defender, Stade Rennais had made Jean-Clair Todibo one of its summer priorities, even going so far as to contact FC Barcelona and the player’s representatives to take the temperature. Proof of the Breton offensive, Florian Maurice had also picked up his phone to try to convince the defensive rock of Barça to join Brittany.

But obviously the situation has changed on the side of the winner of the Coupe de France 2019. As mentioned by Julien Stephan at a press conference, the Todibo track suddenly took a lead in the wing. According to our information, Rennes has even completely abandoned this track. We are now moving towards a three-way battle between Everton, Fulham and Napoli. So far, no training has really taken the lead on this issue. The question is still whether the former Toulouse player will be loaned or transferred by Barcelona. One thing is certain, the player’s will is still to leave Catalonia.

