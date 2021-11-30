Rennes: how Gaëtan Laborde maddens the counters this season

After leaving Montpellier in the summer transfer window, Gaëtan Laborde has made a great start to the season. Performances which confirm his progress at La Paillade, he who fits perfectly into Bruno Génésio’s Stade Rennais.

15 million euros. With a bonus of € 3 million, this is the amount that Rennes had to pay to enlist the 27-year-old striker Gaëtan Laborde, after three seasons of good and loyal service to the Montpellier of Michel Der Zakarian, who also left Occitanie for Stade Brestois this summer. Already approached on the departure last January on the side of the Premier League, the native of Mont-de-Marsan has finally extended his stay at Mosson to help the MHSC in its race to Europe. His 7 goals and 2 assists in just two months are however not enough to clinch sixth place synonymous with a ticket for a European competition, stolen on the last day by Rennes, qualified in the Europa Conference League. The summer of 2021 arrives, speculations are linked around his future and that of his partner in attack Andy Delort (who joined OGC Nice on August 28). If the latter’s departure angered the Montpellier supporters, the idea of ​​seeing Laborde leaving La Mosson did not anger the community, happy for a player who distinguished himself and sweated blood and water to help the team without false promises.

“Despite the crisis, there are beautiful sporting and attractive projects like in Nice or Rennes, he declared in May to the daily The Team. I would like to be fixed as soon as possible without being in a rush. It’s time to go. But I’m not making a movie. ” A calm characteristic of the player, who was able to give everything with Montpellier before looking for any departure. His last exercise with the Orange-et-Bleu is the best of his career at this stage: 16 goals and 8 caviars, to which we can add 2 goals and 1 assist in the Coupe de France. It was time for him to find a new challenge, as his agent Christophe Hutteau explains: “Gaëtan refused proposals from many clubs in the European top 5. To leave Montpellier, he wanted to find a quality sports project that would allow him to take a step forward and in which he could have had playing time to have fun and continue to progress. Staying in France was also important for him, for his wife and his three daughters. This is why the Stade Rennais project came to the fore, especially after the insistence shown by Bruno Génésio and Florian Maurice. They did not hesitate to call Gaëtan several times to convince him to join them. ” A transfer refined and formalized by the Breton club 25 minutes after the official closing of the transfer window.

Almost instantaneous adaptation

By signing a 4-year contract, Gaëtan Laborde joined the ranks of Stade Rennais after having played 5 days of Ligue 1 in Montpellier and having found the net there 3 times. The ex-Bordelais begins his new adventure with confidence and hopes to bring the Breton supporters to an agreement. However, on the announcement of his signing, some expressed their skepticism, not seeing in him the efficient and effective striker to strengthen the attacking sector of Stade Rennais. Aligned to the right of the attack (as in Montpellier), he was established just after the international truce in September during the defeat in Reims (0-2), creating hasty disappointment in relation to his recruitment on social networks. However, he knows the right winger position well, having played there all last season after Michel Der Zakarian’s passage to 4-3-3, forcing the technician to favor Delort in the axis and forcing Laborde on a lane. . But it took the reception of Tottenham in C4 to erase all the criticism. Despite the draw (2-2), Laborde played this time in the offensive doublet of 4-4-2 of Bruno Génésio, in the company of Serhou Guirassy, ​​and was decisive by giving back the advantage in the second half.

[#SRFCTOT] Gaëtan Laborde’s 𝒐𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒎𝒆 to score his first goal under our colors 💥🦊 – Stade Rennais FC (@staderennais) September 17, 2021

Nothing better than a first achievement against a team from the Big Six of the Premier League to restore confidence and start a good dynamic. “Gaëtan walks with affect. He needs to feel loved and at the heart of the project as was the case in Montpellier, adds Christophe Hutteau, before continuing on a return to the center of the attack. Its refocusing on the axis is also preponderant in its excellent performance. He was more used on one side in Montpellier, which sometimes prevented him from giving his full potential, even if he scored 16 goals last year. In the axis in Rennes and under the orders of Génésio whose vision of the game he appreciates, he makes more talk about his qualities as a finisher and he is in full confidence. “ This repositioning more than pays off, since it is regaining its natural role which it had from its beginnings as a professional, even if it was rather alone at the forefront. And the more the matches are linked, the more the Montois justified the check spent by his management to enlist him. Since the end of September, his important achievements have allowed the resident of Roazhon Park to launch his season with a cannonball, invincible over his last 13 deadlines.

A contribution beyond the athlete

A dive to open the scoring in Lorient (2-0), a header against Olympique Lyonnais (4-1) and even a Madjer against FC Metz (2-0): he scores in every possible way and makes to lift the Breton crowds at home, as well as outside. Not only is the left-handed striker distinguished by his successful and decisive performances, his mentality is also one of the assets that the Rennes locker room saw on his arrival and which has a large part in his rise to power, as his agent describes it. :“His rage to win and his leadership also allow him to instill a true winning spirit in his teammates. So when you add all these aspects, it makes a hell of a cocktail. “ Character traits that were already found in Montpellier, a club known for its importance given to the spirit of a warrior. Clenched fists, angry cries and iterative efforts: the striker was able to bring what the Italians call the grinta to harangue his teammates and push his own to wet the jersey, which made him one of the favorites of the Mosson. And it is not its ex-president Laurent Nicollin who would say the opposite: “It is very good with us, during the starting pot of Michel Der Zakarian, we still had a very good time. He is a top guy, human and if he is not from our region, he fits totally in the mold. “

Finally, the last essential factor for longevity: managing your physical condition. “Gaëtan also pays a lot of attention to his physique, to invisible work. He has been paying close attention to his diet and his recovery for 2-3 years. Result: out of the last 100 matches played by Rennes or Montpellier, he played 99 as a holder and one where he came into play. Statistics that speak for themselves … “, says Christophe Hutteau. In terms of percentage, this statistic is confirmed: Laborde was titular over the 38 days of Ligue 1 last season, repeating the feat of the Moroccan central defender of the Stade de Reims Yunis Abdelhamid during the 2019/2020 financial year.

If we want to go even further, his exemplary physical work has been demonstrated over the seasons: if his last injury dates back to October 2017 and a fracture of the 5th metatarsal of the left foot (identical to that experienced by Neymar twice ), the former Girondin has played all the championship matches with the MHSC. We must go back to January 13, 2019 not to see it appear on the scoresheet for Montpellier, held in check that day by Dijon (1-1). 103 matches played out of 104 possible: phenomenal figures which prove that its progression and then its explosion are not due to chance. Currently second best scorer in Ligue 1 (9) behind Jonathan David and leader in the Europa Conference Conference (5), he is the second best French director of the five major leagues (14), just two units behind Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, fourth in the Ballon d’Or 2021.

Gaëtan Laborde in #UECL it’s 5️⃣👕 5️⃣ ⚽, one goal every 62 minutes 😱 😍 How far do you see him taking the @Rennais Stadium _____ 💬 pic.twitter.com/GZNX1FnIBe – UEFA 🇫🇷 (@UEFAcom_fr) November 30, 2021