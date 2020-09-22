Home Sports football Rennes: Mbaye Niang would like to join WBA
Rennes: Mbaye Niang would like to join WBA

A surprising ending. While Mbaye Niang was tracked by OM, the track gradually cooled. Not in the Rennes group to face Monaco, the Senegalese striker was put in competition with Serhou Guirassy, ​​who is also making a good start.

According to The Sun, the 25-year-old was reportedly unhappy with the arrival of the former Amiens center-forward and expressed the wish to join England. The English media even talks about West Bromwich Albion, a club they absolutely want to join! He has even reportedly asked to leave in the form of a loan to make his return to the Premier League, after a brief stint at Watford.

