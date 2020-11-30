Rennes: Serhou Guirassy unavailable until 2021!

Bad news for Stade Rennais. At a time when the Bretons are trampling in the league and playing their game for a place in the Europa League, Julien Stéphan will have to do without his striker Serhou Guirassy (24) until the end of the year.

According to Goal, the former Amiénois, released through injury against Strasbourg, should be absent for at least six weeks! No shock to Krasnodar therefore for him. To replace him, Stéphan will perhaps count on the SRFC’s co-top scorer in Ligue 1, Adrien Hunou (3 goals). Or revive a Mbaye Niang barely returned to the group after his hectic summer transfer window.