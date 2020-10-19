Rennes: Steven Nzonzi tells about his successful adaptation to Ligue 1

The rock of the Rennes midfielder. Barely arrived last winter, Steven Nzonzi had won directly before the cut of the championship in the workforce of Julien Stéphan. The one who is now regularly called up to the French team contributes to the balance of the Breton game and brings the physical dimension that Eduardo Camavinga does not yet have. The 31-year-old, who discovered Ligue 1 after many experiences abroad, quickly adapted to his new team.

AND he confided in The team on the conditions of its adaptation: “I wanted to play in Ligue 1, but after spending ten years abroad, I didn’t know what to expect. I knew the French Championship was good. There was a little pressure but it was exciting. Discovering the Championship in my country is a challenge that I liked. Every weekend, it’s new, I discover, it’s fun. Ligue 1, in fact, is great! I had no doubts, but seeing a Championship on television is not the same as playing there ”. A motivated and happy player, one of the keys to the success that Steven Nzonzi currently seems to hold in his adventure in Brittany.