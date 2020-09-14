Rennes tried the coup Olivier Giroud

It’s no secret Chelsea want to recruit a goalkeeper this summer. Frank Lampard is not convinced by Kepa. For several days, the English press has announced that Edouard Mendy is in the sights of the Blues who are ready to dislodge him from Rennes. An agreement was even found on Friday.

But this Monday, The team reveals that the Bretons have attempted a blow. Indeed, the sports daily explains that the Rennais had tried, at first, to recover money (40 million euros) as well as the free loan of Olivier Giroud. A proposal rejected by Londoners.