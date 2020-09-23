Home Sports football Rennes: why Diego Godin did not sign
Sportsfootball

Rennes: why Diego Godin did not sign

By kenyan

It surprised the whole football world not long ago. The name of Uruguayan defender Diego Godin was associated with the Breton club Stade Rennais. A fantastic association which against all expectations was not far from leading to something great, unprecedented for this club. In today’s edition this Wednesday, West France explains to us the reason for this impossible marriage, which was not so much after all. Advised by his Uruguayan compatriots, Diego Godin was then contacted by Julian Stéphan. An important exchange that would have gone extremely well. Saying ready to discover France under the impetus of his wife, the 34-year-old defender was even ready according to the Breton daily to make efforts at the salary level. All the elements were therefore gathered to see the SRFC know its biggest recruit in the history of the club.

But unfortunately, a disruptive element came to extinguish the hopes of the Breton club. Indeed, Italian tax law would have blocked the arrival of the player in Rennes. By leaving the Boot, Diego Godin should have repaid his tax benefits from his first season in Calcio. A very large amount over 7M € should have been paid by the Uruguayan. The only possibility to avoid this tax law was for him not to pack up. If he did not come to Brittany, it is therefore ultimately neither his fault, nor that of Stade Rennais. A very sad news for the French championship which would have seen a great name added to this championship.

