Report: PSG want both Hernandez brothers

Paris St Germain spends 50 million on Mauro Icardi’s commitment. However, the French series champion has other plans for the transfer market. Family reunification is planned.

Thiago Silva (35) and Layvin Kurzawa (27) will leave Paris St Germain this summer, tearing gaps in the squad. Sports director Leonardo is eager to find a replacement for the two departing professionals. According to the Spanish radio station ‘Cadena SER’, the PSG manager is Lucas Hernandez of FC Bayern.

The 24-year-old world champion is expected to come and take Silva’s place in the domestic defence. His brother Theo (22) could take up a position further in the future. The left-back from AC Milan is also on the wish list. But what are the chances of bringing the siblings together?

Does the sheikh open the till?

At FC Bayern, one should be positive about the departure of Lucas – if the replacement is correct. Rumours recently circulated that the 80 million new addition from the previous year had been actively offered to other clubs. After all, the top earner and most expensive newcomer in the club’s history in Munich can’t get past David Alaba (27) and Alphonso Davies (19).

Theo, on the other hand, is playing a strong season at Milan and has recommended himself for other clubs. I understand that it would be for EUR 50 million. PSG would therefore have to set up a three-figure sum for the pair. And if a club has the necessary small money at its disposal despite the corona crisis, then it is probably the Sheikh Club.

FT opinion