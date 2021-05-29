Report: Without masks and drizzled beer, English fans took over the Ribeira do Porto

Manchester City and Chelsea fans cheered the center of Porto hours before the Champions League final.

For the second year in a row, Portugal is preparing to host the Champions League final, this time in Porto. The Estádio do Dragão was the stage chosen to host the duel between Manchester City and Chelsea, where more than 16 thousand fans are expected.

A few hours before the decisive encounter, the fans of both teams took over Ribeira do Porto, next to the Douro River. Without masks or distance, but with a lot of beer to mix, the atmosphere is of great animation at Invicta.

Regardless of the result, the owners of the cafes, bars and restaurants in the city center have already won, who have finally seen the business revive with the arrival of City and Chelsea fans after months behind closed doors.

For their part, the fans of the citizens and the blues are oscillating between confidence and nervousness for the decisive encounter at Dragão. City supporters, in far greater numbers, sang songs of support to the team and players like Bernardo Silva, while Londoners are betting on the fact that they have already beaten the English champions this season.

However, they all proved to be surrendered to the city Invicta. The sun, the beer, and the beauty of Porto were praised by the British – some with tickets, others without -, who also took advantage of the Champions League final to do tourism.

The duel between Manchester City and Chelsea is scheduled to start at 8 pm this Saturday, at Estádio do Dragão. You can follow all the incidents of the match in SAPO Esporte.

It is recalled that Porto was chosen to replace Istanbul, following the insurmountable travel difficulties of English fans, taking into account that Turkey is included in the UK’s ‘red list’, said UEFA to justify the change of the ‘stage’ of the ‘Champions’ final, motivated by the constraints inherent in the COVID-19 pandemic.