Reynald Denoueix reacts in turn to the words of Pablo Longoria!

“France, in football terms, is the NBA of Europe. We train very individualistic players, without a really concrete game concept (…) In France, there is no established game model. “ Here are the words of Pablo Longoria which have caused a lot of reaction in recent days. The latest statements from the president of OM did not please at all to the French coaches in place, who did not fail to tackle Longoria.

In an interview with the team, the former FC Nantes coach Reynald Denoueix (72) also reacted to the words of the Olympian president. He explained why the French coach was struggling to export. “Simply, because a coach is judged on the results, and it is rare that we win European Cups. Why is Unai Emery coming to Paris? Because he has won the Europa League several times. After Real Sociedad (2002-2004), I had a lot of contacts and the presidents never asked me for my idea of ​​a game. It proves that we are not recruited based on that ”, he detailed.