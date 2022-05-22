Robert Lewandowski’s agent hits Bayern Munich

Asked by the German press, agent Pini Zahavi returned to his Polish client Robert Lewandowski’s desire to leave and did not spare the management of Bayern Munich.

After communicating his departure wishes to his management, star striker Robert Lewandowski is nevertheless forced by Bayern to honor his contract, expiring in June 2023, until its term. FC Barcelona, ​​​​his heart club, has also sent an initial offer of 32 million euros, refused by the Bavarian leaders. A decision that did not please the agent of the Polish international Pini Zahavi, who wanted to settle his accounts in the German press.

Indeed, in an interview with BILD, the Israeli adviser decided to come out of silence to explain Bayern’s reasons for not letting go of their number 9, author of 50 goals this season in all competitions: “I actually didn’t want to speak in public because I have great respect for this historic club. However, I cannot fail to react to Hasan Salihamidzic’s statements. (…) For Robert, Bayern is ancient history.”

“A chance to make your dream come true”

Subsequently, Pini Zahavi confirmed the desire to leave his striker, who has not received a new contract from his club: “No, there was no offer from Bayern. The fact is that Robert wants to leave Bayern after 8 years of working together, during which he gave everything to the club. Now, at the age of almost 34, he has a chance to fulfill his lifelong dream. Lewandowski wants to leave this summer, neither he nor I care about money. The truth is that he hasn’t felt respected by the council for several months. Bayern lost Robert not only as a footballer but also as a man.

The 78-year-old adviser does not understand the attitude of the Munich management towards RL9, who want him to play for another season in the red-and-white jersey. What his agent does not advise him, who wants to see him leave a club which was already preparing his succession: “He has a deal until 2023, of course. They can keep Robert Lewandowski for another year because he has an important contract, but I don’t recommend doing that. Robert Lewandowski is a smart man and he knew what was going on around him and what Bayern were planning. He knew they wanted to replace him with Haaland, even Erling’s father confirmed that to him. There is no secret to football. (…) Robert has the chance to join the club he has always dreamed of. Why is Bayern denying him this opportunity? The message got through.