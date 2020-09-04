Roger Assalé gets closer to Dijon

In search of offensive elements to compensate for the departure of Stephy Mavididi and that to come of Julio Tavares, Dijon made striker Roger Assalé his summer priority. The leaders of the Burgundy club know it: they will have to intensify their offensive animation, to hope to have a good season in Ligue 1. They are therefore busy trying to find two profiles to strengthen their attack. The first is none other than Young Boys Berne (Switzerland) striker Roger Assalé. The Ivorian international (19 caps, 3 goals), loaned this winter to CD Leganés (14 matches – 2 goals in La Liga), is interested in the prospect of playing in France, especially since it had already been announced on the side from Montpellier this winter. Tripartite negotiations began several days ago and, according to Swiss sources, should lead to an agreement.

According to our information, it would take around 4 million euros to secure the services of Roger Assalé. An amount that the DFCO is willing to spend. The Burgundian leaders are confident about their ability to finalize the case of the former player of TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo). In the mind of the Dijon staff, the technical quality of Assalé and his accuracy in the last pass should allow the DFCO to be more efficient. Under contract until 2022, the 26-year-old striker could arrive before the third day of the championship between Dijon and Brest on September 13.