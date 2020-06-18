Roma suspends sporting director

It’s been in the air for a few days, it’s now official: AS Roma has suspended its sporting director Gianluca Petrachi with immediate effect, until further notice. It is rumoured that his relationships with the staff and some team members were not the best.

Morgan De Sanctis, a 43-year-old former Italy international goalkeeper, could soon replace him in his role, in collaboration with Franco Baldini, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport.