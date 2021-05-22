Ronald Koeman’s rant shakes Catalonia, the monstrous sum that Mino Raiola claims for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Chelsea wants to seize the good deal Harry Kane, Ronald Koeman sets the record straight at FC Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is uncertain at Juve, find in your Foot Transfer market press review the latest information from the European sports press .

Chelsea ready to splurge for Harry Kane

In England, the race for the top 4 promises to be incredible! Indeed, Sunday will take place the last and last day of the Premier League and there will inevitably be disappointments as summarized The Guardian, on his front page this morning. The right to make mistakes is prohibited for Chelsea, Liverpool or Leicester. For the moment, the Blues and the Reds are on a waiver in favor of qualifying for the next Champions League. But that’s not only what interests us on the front page of the English daily this morning. For the past few days, Her Majesty’s kingdom has been living to the rhythm of the twists and turns linked to the future of Harry Kane. The Tottenham striker has expressed his desires elsewhere and inevitably, this stirs up envy. And it is Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea coach, who has positioned himself publicly on the England international. “If you find a coach in the world who wouldn’t like having Harry Kane on their team, call me back. I would love to talk with this guy and hear his ideas on how to score and attack. Everyone loves Harry Kane but let’s be very, very clear, he’s a Tottenham player.“Except that the Blues do have an idea to try to convince the Spurs to let go of their player. Chelsea would like to mount an ambitious exchange by ceding Kepa Arrizabalaga or Tammy Abraham to afford Kane. What to crack Tottenham? Not sure, because Daniel Levy’s club do not want to sell to the competition in the Premier League. Especially that according to the Daily ExpressHarry Kane sees himself in Manchester City alongside Kevin de Bruyne. Just like the Daily Telegraph As indicated, Tottenham wants to resist any transfer to its main London rivals … The soap opera has only just begun!

Koeman attacks his leaders and the press

In Spain, if Madrid vibrate for the championship title that is looming in the capital, in Barcelona, ​​it is the soup to the grimace. And Ronald Koeman is also out of his reserve yesterday, to push a hell of a rant. As indicated Mundo Deportivo on his front page, the Dutch technician from Barça asks “more respect.The coach sends a clear message to the club on the eve of the last league game, which Lionel Messi will not play. “You have to respect your coach and your players more, too much is coming out that shouldn’t be. The players don’t deserve this kind of treatment, things could have been done differently. I know there is a lot of pressure here and I accept it, but sometimes I think that this media culture involved in the future of the coach is too present here, it is disrespectful, in my opinion.»A remarkable release which also made the headlines of Sport this morning which sees it as the end of the season “sad“, While Barça has nothing more to play at the end of the season. The daily insists on Koeman’s complaints about the lack of support: “I haven’t felt the club’s confidence for a month“. This is clear and does not bode well for the Dutchman’s future on the Barça bench!

Raiola demands a crazy sum for Donnarumma!

We end this press tour in Italy where it is the future of Cristiano Ronaldo that is on everyone’s lips. While Juventus will play its European future on the final day against Bologna, the five-time golden ball ties its future to that of the Old Lady with a qualification in the Champions League next season. This is what we learn from the Corriere dello Sport this morning with this title: “the last of Cristiano“! “He is ready to leave Juve if there is no C1», Announces the transalpine daily. The right to make mistakes is prohibited for the Bianconeri because this could have serious consequences… Finally, we also end with a little transfer window on the front page of the Gazzetta dello Sport who wants to jump on the great deal Gianluigi Donnarumma. Especially for Mino Raiola, his agent. “The goalkeeper at the end of his contract with AC Milan wants to stay but there are obstacles and a maximum commission of € 20 million for his representative…Here too, the transfer window promises to be hot!