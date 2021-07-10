Ronaldinho under the spell of Neymar and Mbappé

Passing through Dubai for business but also for vacation, Ronaldinho (41) took the opportunity to give an interview to our colleagues from France Football. If the former star of Seleção and PSG spoke about the evolution of a football that he now judges “More tactical”, he took the opportunity to recall his own vision, the benefits of freedom for a player and the need to dribble for the spectacle offered on the field. And the 2002 world champion was therefore very laudatory against Neymar and a certain Kylian Mbappé.

Responding in the affirmative as to whether Neymar is his heir: “Yes, without a doubt. He is our main player, the idol of the Brazilians. He hasn’t lost his audacity, his dribbling, and it’s always a pleasure to see him at work ”, the native of Porto Alegre then praised the talent of the French international: “He reminds me a bit of Ronaldo. I love this kid. He’s a great player, very talented. He has all the qualities to conquer the Ballon d’Or. I like to see him play, especially when Neymar is by his side. When it comes to cracks, Paris is very well served. “