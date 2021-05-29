Ronaldo says goodbye to Pirlo: “It was an honor”

The Portuguese reacted to the departure of the Juventus coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted this Saturday to the departure of Andrea Pirlo from the technical command of Juventus, which was announced yesterday by the Italian club.

On Instagram, the Portuguese star published a photo of the two, stating that it was an ‘honor’ to be trained by the “conductor”.

“Thank you Maestro, it was an honor to be trained by you!”, He wrote.

Ronaldo's farewell credits: Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo

Massimiliano Allegri is the new coach of Juventus, on the Italian coach’s return to the club, where he led Ronaldo in his first season in Italy. It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will stay to meet the coach again.