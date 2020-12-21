Roy Keane dezingue Serge Aurier

We still wonder what went through the head of Serge Aurier by literally charging Wesley Fofana into the penalty area. By offering Leicester a penalty just before the break, the Tottenham side precipitated the downfall of his team, ultimately defeating 2-0. The Spurs are now six points behind the leader, the title chances at the end of the season are seriously diminishing. More than the balance sheet, it is especially the defensive behavior of the former Parisian which was debated in England after the meeting. Roy Kean, for example, did not understand anything.

“There is a word for it: madness. I have to be careful what I say with this defender. But this is total madness. There was no danger at all. He is an experienced defender. He doesn’t think. He doesn’t mean this boy “ complained the former Manchester United Irish midfielder about Sky Sports, quickly followed by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, the ex-Chelsea striker. “It really is a ridiculous fault. I don’t have a word for it, but why does he need to do this? In the last minute of the first half … It’s just a rugby tackle, you don’t have to do that. He tried to get there by pushing the opponent out of the box but forgot where he was. It’s that simple.”