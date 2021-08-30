HomeSportsfootballRuben Dias extends Manchester City until 2027
Ruben Dias extends Manchester City until 2027

Arrived in the summer of 2020 from Benfica, Ruben Dias (24) surprised everyone by immediately establishing himself as the boss of the defense of Manchester City. The Portuguese center-back who was voted the best player in the Premier League last year had a major part in the title gleaned by the Sky Blues.

While he was under contract until 2026, he was reinforced with an extension of an additional year, until 2027. “I am very happy to sign the new agreement. I have enjoyed every minute of my time in City since I arrived last year. Playing for City exceeded all my expectations and it is an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible team ” let go of the player.

