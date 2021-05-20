Ruben Dias voted Premier League player of the year by journalists

Ruben Dias punctuates a magnificent first season at Manchester City by being named Footballer of the Year 2021 by the Football Writers Association. The Portuguese international center-back was elected by the 400 members of the FWA. He is following in the footsteps of his Citizens teammate Raheem Sterling, who won the FWA award in 2019.

The 24-year-old, who arrived from Benfica last summer, is the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989 and he also becomes the third player to win the FWA award for his first season in England, after Jurgen Klinsmann ( 1995) and Gianfranco Zola (1997). With him, City won the championship, the Carabao Cup and will play the Champions League final in Porto on May 29, against Chelsea.