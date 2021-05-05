Rudi Garcia tracked by a Russian club

The future of Rudi Garcia seems to be written far from Olympique Lyonnais. The French technician is experiencing a second complicated exercise with the Rhône club, which may not qualify for the next edition of the Champions League, for the second time in a row. And the club led by Jean-Michel Aulas is already looking for a manager for next season.

Abroad, there is even mention of an agreement between Rudi Garcia and Spartak Moscow! According to the Russian site Metaratings, the Moscow club, currently second in the Premier League standings (1st Russian division) will separate from its coach Dominic Tedesco at the end of the season and would like to make the former coach of OM and Roma his successor . The latter would have already given the green light. This rumor was confirmed half a word by the club’s communications director: “I will not name the nationality of the new coach, but the club applied and started negotiations on a contract. I will not say his name and his first name either. But he’s a foreigner. ”