Sabri Lamouchi future coach of Sunderland?

Date:

According to The Times, Sabri Lamouchi would be in the race to become the next coach of Sunderland, currently 3rd in EFL League One (English D3). The 50-year-old Frenchman would compete for the job with Irishman Roy Keane, who previously coached the Black Cats between 2006 and 2008.

The former Stade Rennais coach, who coached Nottingham Forest in the Championship two years ago and who narrowly missed the Premier League play-offs with Forest in 2020, would be a very serious candidate. The French technician would be appreciated within the management team of Sunderland while official interviews will take place with the candidates to decide who will take the place of the former manager Lee Johnson, who was sacked a few days ago.

