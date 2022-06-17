Sadio Mané will not go to OM

Declared admirer of Olympique de Marseille, Sadio Mané (30), who should leave Liverpool this summer, one year from the end of his contract (June 2023), has given rise to great hope among Marseille supporters. But this dream will ultimately not come true.

According Sky Sports in Italy, the Senegalese international striker will not return to Ligue 1 this summer (he has already played at FC Metz), nor at OM, nor at Paris SG for a time announced in his footsteps. If he leaves the Reds, it is to join Bayern Munich, who have launched their third offer to lure him into their nets. Shame…