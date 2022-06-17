Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Sadio Mané will not go to OM

Date:

Declared admirer of Olympique de Marseille, Sadio Mané (30), who should leave Liverpool this summer, one year from the end of his contract (June 2023), has given rise to great hope among Marseille supporters. But this dream will ultimately not come true.

According Sky Sports in Italy, the Senegalese international striker will not return to Ligue 1 this summer (he has already played at FC Metz), nor at OM, nor at Paris SG for a time announced in his footsteps. If he leaves the Reds, it is to join Bayern Munich, who have launched their third offer to lure him into their nets. Shame…

Previous articleBayern: Robert Lewandowski gives a layer

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Bayern: Robert Lewandowski gives a layer

kenyan -
What will be the outcome of the Robert Lewandowski...

Transfer market: PSG rushes on Vitinha!

kenyan -
In search of reinforcements in the midfield, Paris Saint-Germain...

Romain Folz is flying to South Africa!

kenyan -
A few weeks ago, we introduced you to...

Galatasaray unveil their home jersey for the 2022-2023 season

kenyan -
For their eleventh year of collaboration, Nike and Galatasaray...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Bayern: Robert Lewandowski gives a layer

football 0
What will be the outcome of the Robert Lewandowski...

Transfer market: PSG rushes on Vitinha!

football 0
In search of reinforcements in the midfield, Paris Saint-Germain...

Romain Folz is flying to South Africa!

football 0
A few weeks ago, we introduced you to...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.