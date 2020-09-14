Saïd Benrahma gets closer to Crystal Palace

Brentford left winger Saïd Benrahma (25) remains on a great season with 17 goals and 10 assists in 46 matches last season in the Championship. Therefore, the Algerian spent in Nîmes, Angers or Gazélec Ajaccio, enjoys good odds in the Premier League. Chelsea, Leeds United, Leicester, West Ham and Aston Villa had positioned themselves on the player.

However according to The Sun it is another formation which would have obtained the signature of Saïd Benrahma. By offering almost € 22million for the player, Crystal Palace is set to win the fight for his signing. If the transfer is finalized, it will allow the Eagles to put Saïd Benrahma in competition with Andros Townsend.