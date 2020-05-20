Saint-Etienne: Buisine officially appointed director of recruitment

Saint-Etienne officially announced the arrival of Jean-Luc Buisine as director of recruitment on Wednesday.

Saint-Etienne injects new blood into his organization chart. The club officially announced the arrival of Jean-Luc Buisine as director of recruitment on Wednesday. The latter bounced back after leaving Rennes in 2019. He had spent six years in Brittany (2013-2019).

✅ Jean-Luc #Buisine officially appointed Director of recruitment for the #ASSE! — AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) May 20, 2020

The former defender of Rouen, Lille and Strasbourg will have his fourth experience of its kind in a French club after his experiences in Lille (2003-2011), Monaco (2011-2013) and therefore Rennes. In Saint-Etienne, he will be “pUnder the responsibility of Claude Puel, general manager” and “will have the task of implementing the recruitment policy backed by the new sports project,” the club’s statement said.

In the Forez, he will find people he knows well like Claude Puel or Xavier Thuilot, general manager of the club, whom he has long rubbed shoulders with in Lille. Its arrival comes at a crucial time as the Transfer market approaches, which is expected to bear the brunt of the coronavirus crisis. He joined a club that was coming off a very complicated season (17th in Ligue 1) despite qualifying for the final of the Coupe de France.