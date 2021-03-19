Saint-Étienne-Monaco: the official lineup

Tonight, AS Saint-Étienne (16th) receives AS Monaco (4th), at the opening of the 30th day of Ligue 1. The Greens see many returns to fill their ranks on this occasion, like those of Harold Moukoudi and Lucas Gourna-Douath, both sick and absent on Saturday during the victorious trip to Angers (1-0).

But also those of Yvan Neyou, who was hit in a thigh, and captain Mathieu Debuchy, suspended. Only Romain Hamouma and Yvann Maçon remain fixed. Niko Kovac also has a complete group with in particular the return of Krépin Diatta, suspended against Lille. Gelson Martins, Willem Geubbels (re-athletics) and Pietro Pellegri are however absent.

Team lineup:

Saint Etienne : Bajic – Debuchy, Sow, Cissé, Kolodziejczak, Trauco – Neyou, Camara – Boudebouz, Bouanga, Khazri.

Monaco: Lecomte – Sidibé, Disasi, Badiashile, Henrique – Diop, Fofana, Tchouaméni, Golovin – Volland, Jovetic.