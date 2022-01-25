Saint-Étienne tries the Bafé Gomis shot

After terminating his contract with Al-Hilal, Bafétimbi Gomis (36) finds himself on the market a few days before the end of the winter transfer window. Several clubs are already on the lookout since Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Al Rayyan are ready to welcome him. And its representatives are busy behind the scenes.

If France is not for the moment the priority of the former tricolor international, a club has tried in recent hours. According to our information, it is AS Saint-Étienne. The Greens, who are looking for an experienced striker, would welcome the return of the former Stéphane panther to the Cauldron. It remains to be seen whether the Forez club, current Ligue 1 red lantern, could make Bafétimbi Gomis change his mind. The next few hours will be decisive for the future of the former Al-Hilal goleador who finished the 2021 season third among the top French scorers behind Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema.