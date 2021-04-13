Salzburg: Patson Daka towards a new challenge?

The Redbull Salzburg often comes out with nuggets. After Minamino, Erling Haaland, Dominik Szoboszlai and Marcel Sabitzer in particular, it is the turn of Patson Daka. The Zambian, who arrived at the Austrian club in 2017, displays staggering statistics (94 matches, 46 goals in all competitions), should soon look elsewhere if we are to believe the words of his agent, former player Frédéric Kanouté.

” I think it’s time for him to take on a new challenge at the end of the season. He really exploded this season. He progresses almost daily », Declared the former striker of Olympique Lyonnais and Sevilla FC in particular at the microphone of Skysports Austria. As a reminder, the 22-year-old striker is notably tracked in the Premier League by Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.