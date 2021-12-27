Samuel Eto’o caught by the Spanish tax authorities for tax evasion

Far from the debt raised, in September 2020, by the Spanish tax authorities against Neymar (around 34 million euros), Samuel Eto’o also finds himself targeted by public finances and the note turns out all the same very salty. Now president of the Cameroonian football federation, Samuel Eto’o owes nearly a million euros to the Spanish tax authorities according to a report published on Monday and consulted by theAFP. Indeed, according to the information revealed on this list of debtors, the former scorer of the Indomitable Lions owes the modest sum of 981,598.19 euros to the Spanish Public Treasury.

It should also be noted that the Cameroonian, now 40 years old, had already been targeted by such accusations of tax fraud since in November 2016, the Spanish prosecution had already requested against him penalties representing a total of ten years of prison and a fine of 18 million euros, accusing the player in particular of not having paid 3.9 million euros from his image rights during his period at FC Barcelona between 2004 and 2009. If the tax authorities is not authorized to give more information on the origin of this debt, Samuel Eto’o will in any case have to report to the Spanish Public Treasury.