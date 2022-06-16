São Paulo still pays Daniel Alves a salary

Free of any contract after the announcement of his (second) departure from FC Barcelona, ​​​​Daniel Alves still continues to receive a salary. This is what the Brazilian media tells us UOL Sports. The 39-year-old full-back receives about €76,000 every month from São Paulo.

As a reminder, the two parties had divorced in 2021 while Alves still had a contract until December 2022. Except that the Paulista club owed him € 1.8 million. This monthly payment is therefore part of the arrangement concluded between the player and his former club.