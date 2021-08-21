Saul Ñiguez in Chelsea’s sights

After an aborted exchange with FC Barcelona to repatriate Antoine Griezmann, Atlético de Madrid could well study several avenues leading to a departure of his midfielder. Indeed, the Colchoneros would like to sell to have the necessary liquidity to recruit the striker of Fiorentina Dusan Vlahovic, even if the Viola does not want to let go for less than 100 million according to the statements of its president Rocco Commisso.

Based on information from Sky Sports, Chelsea would have an eye on the situation of Ñiguez, under contract with the Madrid club until 2026, but have not made any official offer to Atlético or entered into negotiations. The English press had also mentioned Liverpool’s interest in the Spanish international (19 caps) by offering a check for 40 million euros, refused by the Rojiblanca management.