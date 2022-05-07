Schalke 04 back in the Bundesliga in 2022-2023

The 2. Bundesliga season is soon coming to an end and this Saturday evening, Schalke 04 had the opportunity to validate their rise to the Bundesliga when they received Sankt Pauli at the Veltins Arena, as part of the 33rd and penultimate daytime. And in front of their audience, Mike Buskens’ team fulfilled their mission.

Victorious 3-2 thanks to a double from Terodde (47th, 71st) and an achievement from Zalazar (78th), Schalke 04 is officially promoted to the Bundesliga. Better, the Gelsenkirchen club is even German second division champion with this success.

