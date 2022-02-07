Menu
Sebastian Giovinco towards a return to Serie A

According to Sky Italia, the former Juventus or Parma player Sebastian Giovinco will return to Serie A. The 35-year-old striker is expected to join Sampodoria on Monday. Free of any contract since its termination with Al-Hilal in August 2021, the Italian will sign a six-month contract with the Genoa club.

The formation of Marco Giampaolo, currently 16th in Serie A, is forced to recruit an attacking reinforcement after the injury Sunday afternoon of its center forward Manolo Gabbiadini, injured in the knee. The “atomic ant” has already played 190 Serie A games since the start of his career, scoring 40 goals and delivering 38 assists.

