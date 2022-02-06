Menu
Senegal: Edouard Mendy best goalkeeper of CAN 2021

A real consecration for Senegal at the beginning of February in Cameroon. After Senegal’s coronation in the penalty shootout at the expense of Egypt, the Confederation of African Football decorated Sadio Mané with the title of best player of the 2021 African Cup of Nations. But not only.

Indeed, the Pan-African body also awarded the title of best goalkeeper of the competition to Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The Chelsea goalkeeper had not participated in the first two Lions meetings due to Covid-19, but then played an important role in Senegal’s first CAN title in its history, with three clean sheets and two penalties stopped against the Pharaohs in the final.

