Senegal: Sadio Mané will still invest in his country

Since becoming a professional footballer, Sadio Mané has continued to help his country develop. As soon as she can, the Liverpool star returns to Senegal to help his family, but also to invest in building better infrastructure in sport, health and education. During his vacation, Sadio Mané was also back in Bambali, his native village. He took the opportunity to play a gala match, in the pouring rain, on the ground of his childhood.

After this meeting, obviously followed by thousands of people, the 30-year-old striker announced that he was going to install a lawn on this dirt pitch. “I replayed on this historic ground with great pleasure. I really liked playing again in the rain, on the Bambali pitch. My childhood teammates requested it. They told me it’s time to change the pitch. Please God, I’ll start the work. And in 5 to 6 months, the stadium will be equipped with a synthetic lawn. I hope that my partners will accompany me (…). Everything I do is for Senegal. Certainly, it is in Bambali, but we always have to start somewhere”he told reporters.