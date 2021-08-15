Sergi Roberto wants to help Barça

Asked by La Vanguardia, Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto (29) returned to the last very turbulent months for FC Barcelona. Between the sudden departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain, the immense sporting challenge that looms without La Pulga in the workforce of Ronald Koeman or the recent accusations made to Barça players during the negotiation of salaries to fill a perilous economic context, he spoke to defend the interests of the club.

The opportunity for the vice-captain to recall his primary desire to help FC Barcelona – both sporting and economically – to recover from these recent very intense weeks: “What we feel is that a lot has been said about us without knowing. Me, for example, I await the (contractual) proposal of the club. My situation is different, I am ending my contract this year and I will renew it at a low rate. We help you. We do not understand the criticisms that have been addressed to us, they make no sense ”, he said. How to temper the extremely tense climate in Catalonia?