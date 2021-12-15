Sergio Agüero forced to retire!

The blow is terrible for Sergio Agüero! Victim of heart problems during the match against Deportivo Alavés (1-1) on October 30, the Argentine striker was forced to retire.

A free party from Manchester City this summer, Sergio Agüero aimed to give his career a final turn by signing for FC Barcelona. A choice then dictated by his desire to evolve with Lionel Messi, his lifelong friend. The 33-year-old striker was quickly disillusioned when he saw “La Pulga” leave for Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract and when he experienced the first glitches with a ruptured tendon in his right calf last August. Missing the start of the season, the native of Quilmes returned in mid-October.

Beginning against Valencia (3-1) then scorer in the Clàsico against Real Madrid (1-2), Sergio Agüero gradually took the measure of his role. However, his fifth match with the Blaugranas against Deportivo Alavés (1-1) quickly ended. Victim of chest pain, he gave way to Philippe Coutinho in the 41st minute of play. Taken to hospital, he then realized that the situation was much more serious than expected. Victim of heart problems with a cardiac arrhythmia, he was already forfeited for three months.

A sad end

New indications that have emerged in recent weeks have shown serious problems endangering the career of Sergio Agüero. Becoming unfit for top-level sport, the Argentine striker was therefore forced to end his career as he explained during a press conference this Wednesday noon: “This conference is to say that I have decided to stop playing football. It is a very difficult time. This decision, I made for my health. I was worried like the medical staff who did their best. But the best thing is to stop playing. I made this decision 10 days ago but I wanted to tell everyone that I did everything to have hope, but there really wasn’t any more. “

It’s a hell of a page turned as world football loses one of the top five number 9s in recent years with Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez, Karim Benzema and Harry Kane. It is therefore a career with 21 titles including 6 Premier League (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021), the Europa League 2010 (Atlético), the Copa America 2020 and the 2008 Olympic Games which comes to an end. Whether at Atlético de Madrid or Manchester City, Sergio Agüero has marked the past 15 years. Unfortunately, his history at FC Barcelona ended suddenly just like his career.