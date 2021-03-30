Sergio Agüero, priority at FC Barcelona?

It was the announcement that rocked the football world on Monday night. Manchester City have announced that Sergio Agüero will leave the club at the end of the season. The top scorer in the history of the Citizens comes to the end of his contract next June and he will not extend until then.

At 32, the Argentine striker is still highly rated on the transfer market. He is still able to provide services to many big European teams and many of them want to get him back. According to the information from Evening News, FC Barcelona is the big favorite to recruit Agüero. While PSG are also on the record, the man with 257 goals in 384 appearances for City would like to play alongside his longtime friend Lionel Messi. The fact of signing the player for free, without transfer compensation, appears to be an opportunity to be seized for the Blaugranas in great financial difficulty this season.