Sergio Aguero says no to Argentina staff

Forced to retire during the season due to heart problems, Argentine striker Sergio Agüero was on the show El Hormiguero. While his words were relayed by brandhe was there to discuss his transition, on Twitch and elsewhere, and his refusal to be part of the Argentinian staff at the World Cup.

“People wanted me to go to the World Cup, the coach asked me and I told him that I didn’t really need it, that I just wanted to say hello to my teammates because I didn’t want to pass. a month focused as I have been all my life,” revealed the one whose statue in front of the Etihad Stadium was recently revealed by Manchester City.

Hoy ha venido a divertirse a El Hormiguero, one of the best Argentinian jugadores of the history… ¡@aguerosergiokun! #KunEH pic.twitter.com/HJYwaNyDON — El Hormiguero (@El_Hormiguero) May 17, 2022

