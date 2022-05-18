Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Sergio Aguero says no to Argentina staff

Date:

Forced to retire during the season due to heart problems, Argentine striker Sergio Agüero was on the show El Hormiguero. While his words were relayed by brandhe was there to discuss his transition, on Twitch and elsewhere, and his refusal to be part of the Argentinian staff at the World Cup.

“People wanted me to go to the World Cup, the coach asked me and I told him that I didn’t really need it, that I just wanted to say hello to my teammates because I didn’t want to pass. a month focused as I have been all my life,” revealed the one whose statue in front of the Etihad Stadium was recently revealed by Manchester City.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Previous articleOne person likely to die in every 48 seconds

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

One person likely to die in every 48 seconds

kenyan -
One person is likely to die from hunger...

Transfer market: Juventus 2022-23 is already taking shape!

kenyan -
After a disappointing season, Juventus want to change a...

Idrissa Gueye called to order by the FFF Ethics Council

kenyan -
The controversy of the moment at Paris Saint-Germain,...

Transfer market: Pablo Sarabia will not be a problem for PSG

kenyan -
Loaned this season to Sporting CP, the Spaniard has...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

One person likely to die in every 48 seconds

News 0
One person is likely to die from hunger...

Transfer market: Juventus 2022-23 is already taking shape!

football 0
After a disappointing season, Juventus want to change a...

Idrissa Gueye called to order by the FFF Ethics Council

football 0
The controversy of the moment at Paris Saint-Germain,...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.