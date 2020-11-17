Sergio Ramos file: Real Madrid have other priorities

In recent days, the Ramos case has caused a lot of noise in Spain. But not enough to upset the Casa Blanca.

Yesterday, the press service of the Spanish selection had put all the local media on alert by announcing that it is captain Sergio Ramos who would accompany Luis Enrique for the press conference preceding the clash between Germany and La Roja. But that’s not all. In addition to Ramos’ intervention, the press indicated that Florentino Pérez was, for his part, expected the same evening at the microphone of a Spanish radio.

The media were salivating in advance at what was shaping up to be a game of statements by the media. In the end, no one spoke. It must be said that the issue of the extension of SR4 is talking in the Iberian capital. Free from any contract next June, the Spanish international (177 caps, 23 goals) are hoping for a two-year lease while Casa Blanca would only offer him a one-year formula plus another optional.

In the meantime, the local press announced that Paris Saint-Germain would have heard of the situation and it would be involved in this matter. Info or poison intended to use the Rouge-et-Bleu as a means of pressure vis-à-vis Pérez? If PSG has, in absolute terms, its chances, Real Madrid does not panic.

Real is quiet

Already, AS let it be known that relations between the two parties are not bad, as some suggest, but that Casa Blanca is concerned first of all with the financial consequences linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Clearly, the daily estimates that the Merengues are working to recover a shortfall estimated at € 250 million and that there is still time to settle the Ramos file.

A timing also mentioned by Marca. The other Madrid newspaper says that Real are very quiet and that Florentino Pérez will take advantage of the next trip of Zinedine Zidane’s men to Villarreal to discuss with a player who would like to see his annual salary go from € 12m to € 15m. In no hurry, Real hope to settle this matter between gentlemen.