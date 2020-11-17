Home Sports football Sergio Ramos file: Real Madrid have other priorities
Sportsfootball

Sergio Ramos file: Real Madrid have other priorities

By kenyan

In recent days, the Ramos case has caused a lot of noise in Spain. But not enough to upset the Casa Blanca.

Yesterday, the press service of the Spanish selection had put all the local media on alert by announcing that it is captain Sergio Ramos who would accompany Luis Enrique for the press conference preceding the clash between Germany and La Roja. But that’s not all. In addition to Ramos’ intervention, the press indicated that Florentino Pérez was, for his part, expected the same evening at the microphone of a Spanish radio.

The media were salivating in advance at what was shaping up to be a game of statements by the media. In the end, no one spoke. It must be said that the issue of the extension of SR4 is talking in the Iberian capital. Free from any contract next June, the Spanish international (177 caps, 23 goals) are hoping for a two-year lease while Casa Blanca would only offer him a one-year formula plus another optional.

In the meantime, the local press announced that Paris Saint-Germain would have heard of the situation and it would be involved in this matter. Info or poison intended to use the Rouge-et-Bleu as a means of pressure vis-à-vis Pérez? If PSG has, in absolute terms, its chances, Real Madrid does not panic.

Real is quiet

Already, AS let it be known that relations between the two parties are not bad, as some suggest, but that Casa Blanca is concerned first of all with the financial consequences linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Clearly, the daily estimates that the Merengues are working to recover a shortfall estimated at € 250 million and that there is still time to settle the Ramos file.

A timing also mentioned by Marca. The other Madrid newspaper says that Real are very quiet and that Florentino Pérez will take advantage of the next trip of Zinedine Zidane’s men to Villarreal to discuss with a player who would like to see his annual salary go from € 12m to € 15m. In no hurry, Real hope to settle this matter between gentlemen.

Related news

Mario Götze does not rule out a coaching career

football kenyan -
Free after leaving Borussia Dortmund, Mario Götze (28) was looking for a new challenge. Finally, the German signed to PSV Eindhoven. A...
Read more

When André Villas-Boas was enraged at not having signed Filipe Luis at OM

football kenyan -
Sometimes, the good moves of the transfer window do not concern only the players. For Olympique de Marseille, it was the arrival of...
Read more

Dortmund: Nuri Sahin warns Youssoufa Moukoko

football kenyan -
From the top of his 15 years, Youssoufa Moukoko and his potential at the high level leave one dreaming. After having totally dominated...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Man of God takes on Uhuru over BBI billions

News Connie Mukenyi -
Pastor Godfrey Mwigwi has boldly condemned the president over the BBI referendum which will cost the country ksh 14 billion. The man of God who...
Read more

Obama says to Trump “think beyond your ego” and recognize Biden’s...

World kenyan -
27.out.2020 - Former President of the United States Barack Obama in a speech for Joe Biden's campaign in Orlando, Florida...
Read more

DP Ruto predicts doom outcome from BBI

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto has predicted that Kenya is headed to a lose-lose outcome from the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unless the promoters of...
Read more

US elections: Michigan’s ‘dead voters’ who are actually alive

World kenyan -
Roberto García: 'Of course I am alive and of course I voted for Biden!' Image: Roberto García ...
Read more

The NBA will open its first basketball school in Spain

Basketball kenyan -
The NBA, in collaboration with T3N Sport & Investment (T3N), announced this Monday the creation of its first basketball school in Spain, which It...
Read more

DP Ruto gunners support to fight Uhuru and Raila’s BBI referendum

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Samoei Ruto drummed up support to fight Raila and President Uhuru's brainchild the BBI report. Ruto mobilized and hosted leaders at his...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke