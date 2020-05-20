Home Sports News football Serie A: a deadline set to end the season
Sports Newsfootball

Serie A: a deadline set to end the season

By kenyan

In the event of a resumption, the 2019-2020 Serie A season will not be able to go beyond 20 August, in order to make way for the Italian Cup. This was decided by the Federal Council of the Italian Football Federation on Wednesday.

The Italian clubs see it a little clearer. Meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Council of the Italian Football Federation has decided that the 2019-2020 season must end before 31 August. As Sky Italia reports, the professional championships (Serie A, Serie B and Serie C) will have to be finished by 20 August, and then make way for the Italian Cup (return and final semi-finals).

The amateur championships will stop. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the play-offs to overcome the Serie A season was not ruled out at this meeting.

Whether or not Serie A resumes on 28 May

The elite clubs were given the green light on Tuesday to resume collective training but will have to wait until the end of May to find out if the championship will resume. Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said the technical scientific committee had approved the protocol drawn up by the federation to resume the group sessions, a “decisive step for the return of football to Italy”. A meeting is scheduled for 28 May between the president of the federation Gabriele Gravina and that of the League Paolo Dal Pino in order to decide if and when Serie A should resume.

Suspended since March 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the championship will not be able to resume until June 14, according to a government decree issued Monday. Pending a possible resumption of the competition, the Serie A players continue to train individually. Players’ union president Damiano Tommasi said they would need at least a month of training before resuming games.

Previous articleUkraine detains hacker who tried to sell 773 million email addresses
Next articleLFP: the general assembly votes for a League 2 to 22 clubs next season

RELATED ARTICLES

football

LFP: the general assembly votes for a League 2 to 22 clubs next season

kenyan -
The general assembly of the LFP, meeting on Wednesday, voted for a League 2 to 22 teams next season. But the FFF has the...
Read more
football

Belgium: Martinez extends his contract until 2022

kenyan -
Roberto Martinez has been in the job for four years and has extended his contract as Belgium coach. The Spanish technician, "happy and proud...
Read more
football

Ribery dreams of seeing his son become a professional

kenyan -
Franck Ribéry took advantage of the confinement to give some special lessons to his son Seïf, 8 years old and already bitten by the...
Read more
15,642FansLike
3,455FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Pay water bills or risk disconnection – Council of Governors threatens

News Alfred Kiura -
Council of Governors (COG) led by Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has warned Kenyans they risk water disconnection if they do not pay the...
Read more

Government declares Monday a public holiday

News Laiza Maketso -
The Kenyan government has announced Monday, May 25 a public holiday. This declaration will allow Kenyan Muslims to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'...
Read more

CS Kagwe responds to claims that Wetangula’s brother died of Covid-19 as his brother is quarantined

Health Stanley Kasee -
Reports that the brother to Senator Moses Wetangula and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, late Tony Waswa, died of Covid-19 are yet to be confirmed. Health...
Read more

Highest surge in 24 hours as COVID cases in Kenya pass 1000

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya today recorded the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as sixty-six more people tested positive for the virus. The new cases beat the previous...
Read more

Government extends lockdown in Eastleigh, Old Town for two more weeks

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The government has extended the lockdown in Eastleigh and Old Town further, until June 6th. The two-week lockdown in both areas was due to come...
Read more

Respect Uhuru or resign from your positions – Waiguru warns Jubilee rebels (Video)

News Alfred Kiura -
Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru has told Jubilee members to either respect the party’s leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta or resign from their...
Read more

Tanzania strains relationship further with Kenya after this fresh accusation

News Connie Mukenyi -
The relationship between Kenya and Tanzania is a strained one after the eruption of the covid-19 pandemic.  The Magufuli led nation has leveled fresh...
Read more

Mzee Kibor’s victory over land dispute

Local news Pat Kay -
Well, Mzee Jackson Kibor is one happy man after he won a suit against his six children over a 2,000- acre piece of land....
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke