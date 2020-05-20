Serie A: a deadline set to end the season

In the event of a resumption, the 2019-2020 Serie A season will not be able to go beyond 20 August, in order to make way for the Italian Cup. This was decided by the Federal Council of the Italian Football Federation on Wednesday.

The Italian clubs see it a little clearer. Meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Council of the Italian Football Federation has decided that the 2019-2020 season must end before 31 August. As Sky Italia reports, the professional championships (Serie A, Serie B and Serie C) will have to be finished by 20 August, and then make way for the Italian Cup (return and final semi-finals).

The amateur championships will stop. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the play-offs to overcome the Serie A season was not ruled out at this meeting.

Whether or not Serie A resumes on 28 May

The elite clubs were given the green light on Tuesday to resume collective training but will have to wait until the end of May to find out if the championship will resume. Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said the technical scientific committee had approved the protocol drawn up by the federation to resume the group sessions, a “decisive step for the return of football to Italy”. A meeting is scheduled for 28 May between the president of the federation Gabriele Gravina and that of the League Paolo Dal Pino in order to decide if and when Serie A should resume.

Suspended since March 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the championship will not be able to resume until June 14, according to a government decree issued Monday. Pending a possible resumption of the competition, the Serie A players continue to train individually. Players’ union president Damiano Tommasi said they would need at least a month of training before resuming games.