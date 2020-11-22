Home Sports football Serie A: a great Ibrahimovic allows AC Milan to win in Napoli
Sportsfootball

Serie A: a great Ibrahimovic allows AC Milan to win in Napoli

By kenyan

On behalf of the 8th day of Serie A, Naples received AC Milan on their lawn in a very important match for both teams. By winning, the Rossonero could thus regain the lead in the championship, unlike the Neapolitans who could only claim third place in the event of victory. But quickly in this match, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s partners quickly gained the upper hand and forced Meret to work twice in front of Rebic then Calhanoglu (9th, 10th). An excellent start to the match rewarded in minute 20th game with a new realization Ibrahimovic that nothing seems able to stop despite his 39 years. The Swede was receiving a good cross from Hernandez and cheated on the Neapolitan goalkeeper with a head to butt yet. Gattuso players tried to respond but Mertens and Di Lorenzo lacked little to reduce the gap (27th, 28th).

Politano tried his hand in turn but Donnarumma pulled out all the stops (29th). Upon returning from the locker room, the Swedish giant once again saw double on this Rebic center which he propelled into the right corner of the goalkeeper, thus increasing his goal counter to ten goals in six Serie A matches played. The latter even thought of offering a hat-trick at the hour of play but the referee cooled him by signaling an offside position. The opportunity for Mertens to give some hope to his own two minutes later by reducing the mark with a fine shot that left him helpless Italian keeper (63). Napoli tried to draw the point but nothing helped. Jens Petter Hauge got there his goal in the dying seconds and sealed the fate of the game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Milan eventually win three goals to one and start the next day Calcio lead.

Related news

Dortmund, Golden Boy: thanks from Erling Braut Håland

football kenyan -
Elected Golden Boy 2020 this Saturday, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Håland celebrated it well by scoring a quadruple in the evening =...
Read more

Premier League: Liverpool clearly dominates a timid Leicester

football kenyan -
On behalf of the 9th day of the Premier League, Liverpool won without trembling against a formation of Leicester who remained on six consecutive...
Read more

PSG: Ander Herrera uncertain for Leipzig, Marco Verratti back?

football kenyan -
A crucial match. For PSG, victory is mandatory against Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday. Already not reassured by the defeat...
Read more
Load more

Trending

44 school children detained after DCI raids Nairobi estate at night

News Tracy Aime -
Following reports of children engaging in unlawful behaviour, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives raided a house in Nairobi's Mountain View estate. The detectives detained...
Read more

I love my President – Salt Bae mistakes DP Ruto for...

News Alfred Kiura -
Renowned Dubai-based top chef Nusret Gokce popularly known as Salt Bae had the pleasure of serving Deputy President William Ruto his famous grilled steak...
Read more

Female rapper Ssaru reveals she ventured into music as an excuse...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Upcoming talented gengetone rapper Ssaru wa Manyaru has managed to become a household name within less than a year after joining the music scene. Despite...
Read more

Trouble rocks Gor Mahia over coach qualification, player go-slow

Sports Chuoyo Protus -
Trouble could be brewing at FKF champions, Gor Mahia after CAF questioned the new coach's qualifications. Roberto Oliveira was the coach who replaced Steven Polack,...
Read more

FC Barcelona’s nightmarish start to the season

football kenyan -
Barça lost on the lawn of Atlético Madrid. The Blaugranas are tenth in La Liga with 11 small points after eight matches. ...
Read more

Kindness taken for granted. Musician Akothee regrets helping disabled street boy...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Controversial female Akothee has officially distanced herself from handling any issue regarding a one-time crippled street boy Shadrack Mwita who she helped rise from...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke