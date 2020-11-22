Serie A: a great Ibrahimovic allows AC Milan to win in Napoli

On behalf of the 8th day of Serie A, Naples received AC Milan on their lawn in a very important match for both teams. By winning, the Rossonero could thus regain the lead in the championship, unlike the Neapolitans who could only claim third place in the event of victory. But quickly in this match, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s partners quickly gained the upper hand and forced Meret to work twice in front of Rebic then Calhanoglu (9th, 10th). An excellent start to the match rewarded in minute 20th game with a new realization Ibrahimovic that nothing seems able to stop despite his 39 years. The Swede was receiving a good cross from Hernandez and cheated on the Neapolitan goalkeeper with a head to butt yet. Gattuso players tried to respond but Mertens and Di Lorenzo lacked little to reduce the gap (27th, 28th).

Politano tried his hand in turn but Donnarumma pulled out all the stops (29th). Upon returning from the locker room, the Swedish giant once again saw double on this Rebic center which he propelled into the right corner of the goalkeeper, thus increasing his goal counter to ten goals in six Serie A matches played. The latter even thought of offering a hat-trick at the hour of play but the referee cooled him by signaling an offside position. The opportunity for Mertens to give some hope to his own two minutes later by reducing the mark with a fine shot that left him helpless Italian keeper (63). Napoli tried to draw the point but nothing helped. Jens Petter Hauge got there his goal in the dying seconds and sealed the fate of the game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Milan eventually win three goals to one and start the next day Calcio lead.